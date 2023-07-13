EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A borderland family lost many belongings in a fire, the community came together to help them get back on their feet especially since their son has been known to rollerblade across the west side of El Paso.

Ricky Delgadillo has been skating along Redd Road for the past 5 years making his mark in the west side community and it all started after he learned to skate at a Rhinos game.

Courtesy: Delgadillo Family

“They have a skating after the game with the players, so he didn’t know how to skate. So I was holding his hand while he was skating… And then after that, he just caught on by himself.” Ronnie Delgadillo, Father of Ricky the Red Road rollerblader, said.

Since he’s become a local west side celebrity, Ricky said people look forward to seeing him.

” One time I was skating by O’reilly’s, and then this lady comes out from a West Star bank and just says: Oh we see you all the time and we decided to give you a Firehouse Subs gift card.” Ricky Delgadillo, said.

Although Ricky had to put his favorite hobby on pause because he lost his rollerblades at a house fire at the beginning of July.

The Delgadillo family told KTSM the fire started at the battery of their car that was parked in the driveway, when the car was engulfed with flames it spread to their garage, losing many belongings.

“…all the Christmas decorations we’ve been collecting since the kids were kids… We had a couple of old decorations of our own when we were kids … that’s all gone, comic book collection. I mean all my tools, all our clothes, my wife’s winter clothes were all gone. Some of my T-shirt collection. All the food storages we had, our freezer is gone, the toilet paper, paper towel, everything gone.” Ronnie said.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Department

The members of Fire Station 5 were touched and decided to gift Ricky a new pair of rollerblades and safety gear as they too have seen him skate through the neighborhood.

“We started realizing more and more that people recognize them and it makes us proud and it makes us very happy that the community takes care of him.” Ronnie, said.

To help the Delgadillo family rebuild their life, click here to donate.