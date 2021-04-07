Community coming together in search of 10-year-old dog, still missing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members are coming together to help an El Pasoan who’s given back so much to others in need, in search of his 10-year-old dog that’s been missing for two weeks now.



Nicholas Tarin and his dog Linus live at a home in the Austin Terrace neighborhood at the 4600 block of Caples Circle, which is where Linus went missing on March 23.

Linus is a purebred Weiner dog who is missing a chunk of his upper lip, weighs about 15 pounds, and is microchipped.



Tarin says he’s already reported his dog missing and the community has stepped up to look for him. Some have shared leads of lost dogs that may be Linus, however still no luck yet.

“Right now it just feels like my life is very incomplete,” Tarin shared, “I’ve had Linus for 10 years, he’s part of my routine, he’s part of my family. So everything doesn’t feel in place and once he’s back I’m going to be happy again. I’m going to do my best to pay it forward, figure out how to keep this momentum, and continue with my community efforts here.”

Tarin wants to raise awareness to people who may come across finding lost dogs, and reminds them to visit a vet or nearby fire station to make sure if the dog is microchipped or not.



“People should be more aware of what to do if they do find a dog. I feel like there’s a lot of people that just decides to keep them, or they just say ‘Hey do you want this dog? I can’t keep it,” Tarin shared, “One of the first things you should do is take it to a vet, a fire station, call 311 and connect with Animal Services. There’s pets out there that are loved and they’re just not getting connected because people don’t know what to do.”



The award right now to whoever finds and retrieves Linus to Tarin is set at $1,650.