Community comes together for Cliff Tucker basketball tournament

Cliff Tucker was one of the best athletes to ever come out of El Paso, but following his death in a tragic car accident in May of 2018, we have learned his legacy goes far beyond the field or court.

The El Paso community packed the Chapin High School gym on Thursday night for the Cliff Tucker Day Memorial Tournament. The tournament, originally scheduled for one day, had such a large response, organizers extended it into Friday.

At first glance, it might just look like pick-up basketball, but to the Tucker family, it’s much more.

“It’s a great turnout, it’s exciting, it’s emotional and overwhelming,” said Tucker’s mother, Regina Tucker. “It’s especially emotional because we have Cliff’s family here. His nephews are here, his cousins, his friends, people he played basketball with, his children, and it’s just great.”

This past year, Chapin retired Tucker’s football and basketball number. The University of Maryland, where Tucker played his college basketball, also continues to honor his legacy at the Xfinity Center.

The tournament will run through Friday at Chapin. On Saturday, the Clifton Tucker Jr. Foundation Gala will be hosted at Butterfield Trail Golf Clubhouse.