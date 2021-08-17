Community called on to help send El Paso actors to Venice International Film Festival in September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso Del Norte Film Fund is raising money to help pay for three El Pasoans travel expenses, two being stars of the film El Otro Tom, to attend the 71st Venice International Film Festival.



El Otro Tom was selected to be screened during the prestigious annual film festival’s Orizzonti competition, which is dedicated to films that represent the latest aesthetic and expressive trends.



The Paso del Norte Film Fund is part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s Community of Philanthropy. The fund awards grants up-and-coming film and video artists to help cover production costs, traveling to film fests, and training seminars.



The film fest takes starts on September 1st and runs through September 11th.



If you’d like to donate and help send these local actors to the Venice International Film Festival, click here.



All donations will be used to cover the actors’ flight expenses, food and other related travel expenses.

El Pasoans, Israel Rodriguez Bertorelli and Julia Chavez star in the film, which focuses on a single mother, Elena (Julia Chavez) and her struggle to maintain custody of her son, Tom (Israel Rodriguez), who suffers from behavioral difficulties and is stigmatized at school as a “problem child.”

The film is directed, written and produced by award-winning Mexican filmmaker, Rodrigo Plá.

Watch the movie trailer at youtu.be/TGAX2oiifW0.

