EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners Court voted 4-1 in favor of adopting a new tax rate on Monday afternoon, Aug. 28. County Commissioner Iliana Holguin cast the only “no” vote against the tax rate.

The new tax rate will increase funds for operations as well as increasing the pay for county employees and commissioners, according to county officials.

The commissioners approved what is called the voter-approval rate of 45.9 cents per $100 valuation. That is the highest of the three proposals the Commissioners Court considered. It is also the highest possible rate without going to the voters.

The current rate is 42.6 per $100 valuation.

County officials said the average homeowner would see about a $100 increase.

According to the county agenda, the voter approval rate will generate $34 million in additional revenue compared to if no-new-revenue rate.

At Monday’s County Commissioners Court meeting, 25 El Pasoans signed up for public comment, all voicing their opinions on the county raising the tax rate.

All public comment heard in court was all the same — they did not want the County to raise the tax rate.

“We live in an area that for years has been considered a poverty county. We don’t have the money available. We have extreme poverty in El Paso County,” one El Pasoan told the Commissioners Court.

El Pasoans also disagreed with elected officials giving themselves a raise.

“Families are having to make decisions. Even a $100 of extra added burden with the adopted rate, that’s going to hurt people. That’s probably going to make or break some families. Families are not secure financially,” an El Pasoan told the court.

County commissioners also approved a raise for UMC employees, increasing the minimum wage from $14 to $15 an hour.