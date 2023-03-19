EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider a resolution Monday to designate March 26 as “Deputy Peter John Herrera Day.”

Deputy Peter Herrera was shot during a traffic stop in San Elizario on March 22, 2019. He died two days later as a result of his injuries. This week will mark the 4th anniversary of his death, and Facundo Chavez, the man accused of shooting and killing Herrera, faces the death penalty in a case that is expected to begin in May.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, on Friday March 22, 2019, Deputy Herrera pulled over Chavez on Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario at around 1:50 a.m. for failure to dim his high beam headlights and improperly displaying a dealer license plate.

Herrera asked Chavez to step out of the vehicle, which then led to Chavez allegedly pulling out a gun and firing at the deputy at close range. Chavez then allegedly began hitting Herrera after the shots were fired.

Arlene Pina, who was the passenger in the vehicle, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a 15-year sentence as a part of a plea deal on May 12, 2022.