EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider the adoption of an order authorizing the issuance and sale of certificate of obligation bonds on Monday, January 30th during its regular meeting.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. inside the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse, 3rd floor located at 500 E. San Antonio.

This agenda item will be taken immediately after the invocation item and should be heard between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On Dec. 12, Commissioners Court voted to start the financing process for $100 million

to be used on public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. The proposed finance plan is not projected to raise the County’s current tax rate.

The Capital Planning Department hosted a variety of public informational meetings that were held throughout December and early January.

The public may email comments or questions to CapitalPlanning@epcounty.com.