EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With over 40 years of public service, County Commissioner Carlos Leon announced Monday morning that he will not seek reelection.

Commissioner Leon currently is serving his third term as commissioner for County Precinct 1, serving the rapidly expanding east and far east portions of El Paso County.

The former El Paso Police Chief introduced community policing during his term, which ended in 2003. After his stint, Leon was awarded the Conquistador Award by the City of El Paso.

Leon, a life-long El Pasoan, was first elected to Commissioners Court in in 2012.

Below is Commissioner Leon’s full statement.

Today, I am formally announcing that I will not seek reelection as County Commissioner. This decision has taken much thought and consideration, as it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve all the constituents of El Paso County. During my tenure I have had the honor of serving with very dedicated Commissioners Courts. I am very proud of how our County team has elevated the level of judicious, efficient, and responsive government that we provide our residents. I am particularly pleased to have worked over the years to improve public safety, increase health care access, and ensure that we are fiscally responsible with taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars. We have also improved public infrastructure in communities that need utilities and transportation services. We’ve made tremendous strides and accomplished much, but after 40 plus years of public service with the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County, it is time for me to spend more time with my family and to find other ways to continue serving the people of El Paso. There is still much work to be done before my term ends and into the future, and our team will continue to support policies and programs that enhance the quality of life for all constituents of Precinct 1 and across the County. El Paso County Commissioner Carlos Leon

Look for a full update during KTSM 9 News at Noon, 4:30, 5 and 6 pm.