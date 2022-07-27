EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) will host a free August 3rd Remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony at the Healing Garden at 8 p.m. on the three-year anniversary of the Walmart Shooting that took place in El Paso in 2019.
Each year, the FRC has hosted a a community-wide healing event for El Pasoans, and its surrounding border communities, to foster community support dedicated to honoring the victims and to send love to those deeply impacted by the tragedy. This year, in partnership with El Paso County, guests will be able to go the the Healing Gardens and walk through a brightly lit luminaria pathway, which is a symbol for the community’s road toward a resilient future.
The FRC is a program of United Way of El Paso County and El Paso County Parks and Recreation.
El Paso County will be holding a Day of Resilience Ceremony at 8:00 p.m. at the El Paso County Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park to honor and remember the precious lives lost.
There will be luminarias and live music will be performing melodies at the Healing Garden, which was created as a welcoming place to find comfort and healing.
