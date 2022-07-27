EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center (FRC) will host a free August 3rd Remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by a ceremony at the Healing Garden at 8 p.m. on the three-year anniversary of the Walmart Shooting that took place in El Paso in 2019.

Each year, the FRC has hosted a a community-wide healing event for El Pasoans, and its surrounding border communities, to foster community support dedicated to honoring the victims and to send love to those deeply impacted by the tragedy. This year, in partnership with El Paso County, guests will be able to go the the Healing Gardens and walk through a brightly lit luminaria pathway, which is a symbol for the community’s road toward a resilient future.

The FRC is a program of United Way of El Paso County and El Paso County Parks and Recreation.

The El Paso community changed forever three years ago. We will remember those we lost, the survivors, the heroes, and the families who continue to grieve. May we all take time to reflect, keep the memories alive of the 23 El Pasoans who we lost, and continue to stand united demonstrating our community’s resiliency. Idalhi Huizar-Mendoza, Director, United Family Resiliency Center

El Paso County will be holding a Day of Resilience Ceremony at 8:00 p.m. at the El Paso County Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park to honor and remember the precious lives lost.

This special service will commemorate the resilience of our community as we approach the 3rd anniversary of one of the most devastating tragedies our community has had to endure. I encourage the community to join us at the Healing Garden to remember the 23 beautiful lives that were taken and send love to those deeply impacted. Only in unity can we bring out the best in humanity

and overcome the hatred in our society that led to this horrible act. Ricardo Samaniego, County Judge

There will be luminarias and live music will be performing melodies at the Healing Garden, which was created as a welcoming place to find comfort and healing.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store