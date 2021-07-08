Colonel Stuart M. James turns over command to incoming Garrison Commander Colonel James A. Brady

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Garrison Commander Colonel Stuart M. James turned over command to incoming Garrison Commander Colonel James A. Brady in a formal ceremony at the Fort Bliss earlier today.

According to a release, the passing of the unit colors symbolizes the passing of command from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

This, establishing the new commander’s authority and highlighting their trusted role as the commander of the Fort Bliss Garrison.

During the ceremony, Colonel James A. Brady gave a thank you speech and left the next commander with these last words:

“You’ve got a phenomenal team here. Their gonna impress you from day one, with their desire to serve this community. I leave here knowing that fort bliss is in great hands and will continue to get better every day,” said Colonel James A. Brady.

Col. Brady is a Las Cruces native and began his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army reserves and serving at Fort Bliss. Col. Brady entered the U.S. Military academy in 1993 and graduated in 1997.

During today’s ceremony Col. Brady also gave a speech and pledged to his new role.

“I pledge to sustain, support, and defend, America’s tank division and the commands and units that are assigned to Ft. Bliss,” said Commander Col. James A. Brady.