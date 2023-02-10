UPDATE: Police are now saying the collision at I-10 and Transmountain involves a pedestrian and one person is dead. Special Traffic Investigators are on the scene.

The area is expected to remain shut down until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has forced the closure of Interstate 10 West at Transmountain, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Through traffic needs to exit at Transmountain Exit 6. Traffic is backed up to Artcraft.

Clearing time is until further notice and motorists are urged to avoid the area.