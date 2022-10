UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District.

Traffic needs to exit at Kenworthy. Backup is to Sun Valley. Clearing time is until further notice.