EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A collaborative “peace mural” was unveiled Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Keystone Heritage Park in El Paso’s Upper Valley and is now the park’s first permanent piece of art.

“The Nectarine Singing Mural of Peace” at Keystone Heritage Park in El Paso’s Upper Valley. Courtesy photos

“The Nectarine Singing Tree Mural of Peace” is part of the Unity Through Creativity Foundation and the Singing Tree Mural Project.

The 31-foot-by-5-foot mural was designed and facilitated by California artist Laurie Marshall, who is founder of the Unity through Creativity Foundation.

Other artists who contributed included Britny Lizet, Pamela Vigo-Sanchez, Serena Ornelas, Fernanda Lugo and UTEP guest researcher Neema Soratgar and her children.

More than 75 people added images on paper leaves, birds and stars of what brings them peace, who their “peace hero” is and what is their wish for peace.

The mural portrays a nearby nectarine tree when it is in full blossom and when it is full of fruit along with a native desert fox and rabbit.

It is the 112th mural in the Singing Tree Mural Project, which is a “invitation for the whole world to make a painting together, inspired by an 8-year-old girl in Virginia,” according to a news release on the mural.

An hour-long ceremony was held Sunday to celebrate the mural. The event included light refreshments, artists’ talks, music and other activities.

Information: www.UnityThroughCreativity.org or email community@UnityThroughCreativity.org.