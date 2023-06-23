EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love coffee or tea, a 90-year-old home is hosting tea parties for the Borderland community.

The Caffe Fioretti owner, Laura Gonzalez, tells KTSM what inspired her to open the coffee and tea house 16 years ago after going on a trip to Italy.

“I really wanted a house to make it European style, not a strip mall or anything like that. I just loved the ambience, the way people relaxed and talked,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says because of her vision, she wanted to bring something different to the Sun City.

“It was residential. I had to go to the city and convert it into a business. I was already researching, but I really wanted a house and then I ran into this house,” she said.

Since the house is used for events, Gonzalez advises the community to book two months in advance because she only hosts tea parties on Saturdays.

With her niece Deana Ramirez serving coffee and tea by her side, Gonzalez says people can come up to the counter and order throughout the week. For the tea parties on Saturday, they have a special menu.

“Personally, when I work here, I love to match the teapots with people’s outfits, with the customers’ outfits — like if there is a cute little girl tea party here, I will try and use one of our floral teapots,” Ramirez said.

Caffe Fioretti is located at 3429 Montana Ave. in Five Points. The house is also family-friendly; they offer props if you’re not tea-party ready.

If you would like to book a tea party for a special event or occasion, you can call Laura Gonzalez at (915) 562-4600. To learn more about Caffe Fioretti click here.

