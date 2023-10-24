EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Shrubbery across El Paso is becoming an issue for drivers, although Code Enforcement shared how you can report an issue and what can be done.

KTSM has agreed to keep the identity of the people involved anonymous.

An El Pasoan said a bush on Doniphan and Atlantic would obstruct their view when driving, creating a hazard. This is a busy corner, with one of the City’s Citizen Collection Sites located on Atlantic.

They told KTSM this had been going on since June 2022. They claimed it had been about a year since the bush was trimmed and cut down by about an inch.

KTSM reached out to Code Enforcement asking what the rules, requirements and regulations are for shrubbery along roads are.

Steve Alvarado, code enforcement director for the City, said the most common way to report a violation is through 3-1-1.

Alvarado explained that once a report is made a Code Enforcement officer will investigate the issue.

Alvarado told KTSM if a certain shrubbery is within requirements, there’s nothing else they can do because there is no violation.

Weeds: anything over 12 inches is a violation

A tree over a sidewalk has to be a minimum of 8 feet tall

Bush: depending on the location cannot exceed over 3 feet tall.

To learn more about 3-1-1, click here.