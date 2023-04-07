Chores like planting grass seed, trimming weeds, mowing grass, and whisking away clippings will make the most of your green living space.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –The El Paso Police Department’s Code Enforcement Bureau reminds city residents of the importance of keeping their overgrown weeds and uncultivated plants under control.

Officials say that overgrown weeds and plants can be a “nuisance to the community” and with warmer weather approaching, they can attract pests, create allergies and cause property damage.

City ordinance requires property owners to keep these types of vegetation under 12 inches.

Code Enforcement suggests property owners inspect their property and keep the front, side and back of the house maintained neatly. Officials say property owners who fail to comply will receive a visit from Code Enforcement, have a lien placed on the property or face legal action.

Code Enforcement operates under the El Paso Police Department and investigates nuisance violations. Code Enforcement teams work Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with other teams working from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cover weekends.



For more information on the city’s ordinance on overgrown weeds or to report

violations the public can contact 311.

