EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thousands of kids of all ages gathered this past weekend at the Christmas Angel Classic soccer tournament, and a company donated more than $6,000 to The Salvation Army at the event.

The Salvation Army says 277 youth soccer teams competed at the tournament where it not only offered “fierce competition but also provided a festive atmosphere where families can come together, enjoy picnics, and indulge in their own soccer games,” The Salvation Army said.

Cobras Soccer Events, a youth soccer event organizing company, announced their pledge to donate $25 from every team registration to benefit The Salvation Army’s mission during the holiday season. On Saturday, they presented a check for $6,925 to The Salvation Army.

“Last year was a fantastic start, and this year has been bigger and better than before. There is so much talent and enthusiasm on display, and it’s great to see families and kids enjoy this beautiful game and the holiday season,” said Teresa Sosa, owner of Cobras Soccer Events.

The Salvation Army says the tournament featured plenty of competition across various age groups, with team trophies going to the Champion and Finalist teams. Trophies were also awarded to the teams that secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in all age categories.