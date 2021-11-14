Closing Arguments Begin Monday for Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – – According to the Associated Press, attorneys are set to make closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin.

The arguments Monday will be the last word of some two weeks of courtroom drama before a jury begins deliberating in a case that underscored Americans’ bitter divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, faces charges ranging from an intentional homicide charge that could mean life in prison to an underage weapons charge that could mean just a few months in jail.

Experts say prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s claims of self-defense. They asked a judge to allow the jury to consider several lesser charges in addition to those originally brought. The mother of Kyle Rittenhouse say’s that if her son knew how chaotic it would get that night, he never would have gone.

“A lot of people shouldn’t have been there, you know. And he brought that gun for protection. And till this day, if he didn’t have that gun, my son would have been dead.”

The defense rested their case on Thursday, a day after 18 year old Rittenhouse took the stand – in an emotional testimony telling the jury he was defending himself from the attacks, and had no choice but to use his rifle. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse was the instigator.