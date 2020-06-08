Clint ISD to host graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Clint ISD high school seniors will finally get the opportunity to celebrate their most recent accomplishments.

As previously reported, many senior commencement ceremonies across the world were either canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clint ISD will be celebrating the Class of 2020 by hosting graduation ceremonies at the Southwest University Park beginning Wednesday, June 10.

Ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Horizon High School: Southwest University Park, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 8:00 pm

Mountain View High School: Southwest University Park, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 8:00 pm

Clint High School: Southwest University Park, Saturday, June 13, 2020, 8:00 pm

Clint ISD Early College Academy: Southwest University Park, Sunday, June 14, 2020, 8:00 pm

According to a release, the district’s number one priority is the health and safety of all people attending the ceremonies. Therefore, graduation seniors will only be allowed 2 guests at the event.

Anyone attending the senior commencement ceremony will be screened prior to the celebration. Social distancing and face masks will also be required for all attendees.

For more information on the Clint ISD 2020 graduation, click here.

Graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Clint ISD website www.clintweb.net and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ClintISD/.