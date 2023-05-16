EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Clint Independent School District (CISD) is hosting its annual Senior Walk tradition for the classes of 2023.

The ritual consists of seniors from several feeder patterns going to their elementary and middle schools. The seniors will walk the halls of their previous schools, proudly wearing their caps and gown. Students at the elementary and middle schools will be waiting for them along the hallways.

The district says the event is a good opportunity to inspire the younger generations and for seniors to reflect on “how far they’ve come.”

The seniors will be walking the halls of their old schools on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17.

The following is a list of schools participating in the Senior Walk:

Tuesday, May 16.

Red Sands Elementary at 9:15 a.m., located at 4250 Oshea Street.

Montana Vista Elementary at 10:15 a.m., located at 3550 Mark Jason Drive.

East Montana Middle School at 11:15 a.m., located at 3490 Ascencion Street.

Wednesday, May 17.