EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Children at Risk, a nonprofit organization recently announced Clint ISD as the top performing school district in the 2023 Kroger School Food Ranking for providing key nutrition to students, the school district said in a press release Thursday.
The nonprofit recognizes school districts in Texas each year that go “above and beyond to provide nutrition to students,” according to Clint ISD.
“We take pride in everything we provide our students with and are excited to continue to provide the very best here at Clint ISD.”Clint Independent School District