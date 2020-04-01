Clint ISD light the night for seniors and community

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District lights up their stadiums as a symbol of unity and hope for all seniors in the Class of 2020 and for the El Paso community.

Clint ISD said they will shine the stadium lights at all three high school stadiums to endure the challenges brought on by COVID-19.

According to a release, the athletic field stadium lights at Clint High School, Horizon High School, and Mountain View High School will #LIGHTtheNIGHT for an hour Monday to Friday at 20:20 hours (8:20 p.m.) so the community and the Class of 2020 know we are in this together.

