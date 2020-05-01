Clint ISD hosts School Lunch Hero’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District honors those employees who day to day prepare meals for students with passion and care.

According to a release, these everyday heroes work hard to make sure children in our community have fresh meals throughout the week.

The Clint ISD Child Nutrition Program team has been preparing over 14,000 hot meals every week since school closures began.

With the help from bus drivers and other staff members, meals are distributed each weekday to children in our community at all Clint ISD schools and bus drop off locations.

Today, Clint ISD thanks and honors its School Lunch Heroes.