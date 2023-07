EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District will be hosting its 2023 Centennial Celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Horizon High School.

As the beginning of school approaches, the district will be celebrating the new school year at its convocation.

Teachers and staff will be coming together for a memorable celebration after four years of not having a convocation.