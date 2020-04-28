Clint ISD Early College listed on U.S. News & World Report’s for Best High Schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Independent School District announced that Clint ISD Early College Academy has been named to the U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best High Schools for the fourth consecutive year.

According to a release, Clint ISD Ealy College Academy is the number one ranked traditional high school om the El Paso area.

The school ALSO ranked number two in the El Paso Metro area for all schools next to Harmony Science Academy, a charter school, a release said.

Clint ISD Early College Rankings:

#442 in National Rankings

#66 in Texas High Schools

#2 in El Paso, TX Metro Area High Schools

#1 in Clint ISD High Schools

According to a release, U.S. News says the 2020 Best High School rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools nationwide. The list includes nearly 18,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Out of 2,075 high schools in Texas, there are 1,485 Texas schools recognized in the rankings.

The schools were ranked on six factors:

College readiness

Reading and math proficiency

Reading and math performance

Underserved student performance

College curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams.

Clint ISD Early College Academy was also selected by Microsoft to participate in a partnership to develop advanced computer science programs for students.

The Technology, Education, and Literacy in Schools, or TEALS, program is in its third year at Clint ISD Early College Academy this school year. The school joins more than 500 schools in 27 states across the country that are participating in the TEALS program, a release said.

Other Clint ISD Early College Academy accomplishments include the school being selected as a Texas Honor Roll School for the last four consecutive years. The school was named to the 2018 -2019 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement and student success.