EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint High School will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec.15 at the school’s auxiliary gym.

According to a press release sent by Clint Independent School District, the school will be hosting a pep rally where the principal and staff will showcase and talk about the history of the school and the 100 years of excellence the school has presented.