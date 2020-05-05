Civil Air Patrol transports COVID-19 tests from New Mexico meat plant

by: KRQE Staff

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Civil Air Patrol is helping fast track certain COVID-19 tests in New Mexico. Most recently, the organization shuttled samples from a meatpacking plant in Santa Teresa to Albuquerque for rapid testing, after a worker tested positive.

Officials say the quick turnaround is crucial for keeping the plant operating while still protecting the plant’s staff and the public. The Civil Air Patrol has been assisting the National Guard in transporting COVID-19 tests and protective equipment around the state with funding from FEMA.

