EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health and other mental healthcare organizations are partnering with the local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The city says it will be spreading awareness on mental health at the free NAMIWalks El Paso 2023 event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Ascarate Park.

The city says the event will be free and open to the public. To register for the NAMIWalks El Paso 2023 click here, NAMIWalks.

The city and NAMI will also be hosting a Suicide Prevention Awareness Month vigil to commemorate the lives lost due to suicide on Thursday, Sept. 21, at San Jacinto Plaza. The vigil will be open to the public and will start at 7 p.m.

“In El Paso, the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) recorded 108 deaths by suicide in 2022, an increase of 19% from the previous year (91). As of July 15, 2023, the El Paso OME has recorded 59 deaths by suicide.” the city said in a press release.

The city urges local residents to prioritize their mental well-being through mental health screenings at the time of their regular checkups or at any time and seek help as early as possible.

Residents in need of support, are encouraged to call the crisis hotline at 988.

For additional assistance or more information, call 915-212-6757, or dial 211, or click here, epstrong.org.