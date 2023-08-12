The City of El Paso’s Art and Farmers Market had special evening hours on Aug. 12.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Downtown Art and Farmers Market is celebrating Farmers Market Week with a special evening market on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Arts Festival Plaza.

The evening market lasts until 10 p.m.

The Farmers Market Week celebration will feature over 50 local vendors with “a focus on local produce, live music, and 150th anniversary activities and giveaways” marking the City’s founding.

The Downtown Art and Farmers Market scheduled for August is as follows:

Saturday, Aug. 12: From 5 to 10 p.m. at Arts Festival Plaza

The market features a special Farmers Market Week Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 19: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union Plaza.

The market features a special Chalk the Block Announcement

Saturday, Aug. 26: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Union Plaza.



The market offers original arts and crafts, food vending, regionally grown agricultural products, regional farmers, and live entertainment from local artists.

For more information on the Downtown Art and Farmers Market, visit www.epmcad.org.