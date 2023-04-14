EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ten years ago on April 14, 2013, El Paso City Hall was demolished to make way for a new building in town, just a day after the two Asarco smokestacks were demolished.

City Hall was demolished to make space for a new multi-million-dollar baseball stadium that would become the home to the new Triple A baseball team that would become the Chihuahuas.

It was seen as the capping event in a years-long process to help revitalize Downtown El Paso.

The decision to build the stadium in place of City Hall was approved by a bond initiative that was approved in November 2013.

More than 260 pounds of dynamite was used to bring the 11-story building neatly down upon itself. It took eight seconds.