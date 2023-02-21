El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Environmental Services Department (ESD) is asking residents to help reduce windblown trash by not rolling their recycling bins to the curb on high wind days.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Wednesday, Feb. 22, in anticipation of very strong winds entering the region.

On windy days, especially with wind gusts reaching over 40 mph, recycling bins that hold loose recyclables can be tipped over, contributing to windblown trash.

Recycling bins placed out on the curb this evening, Feb. 21, for collection on Wednesday risk tipping over and spilling their contents.

HOW RESIDENTS CAN HELP

Recyclables are lighter than trash. If your blue bin is less than half full wait until your next scheduled pick to put out your bin. If you roll your bins to the curb, do not tape the lids shut as this will prevent the bin from being emptied.

Trash placed in gray bins should be bagged and is less likely to become windblown litter.