City unveils artistic buses featuring Downtown Arts District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new marketing campaign “Meet Me in the Arts District” is in the works by the Museum and Cultural Affairs Department and Sun Metro to draw people back to visit and spend time in Downtown El Paso.

Two Sun Metro buses have been wrapped with artwork, created by local artists, and featuring the Downtown Arts District. Both buses are now in circulation and was on static display Thursday, July 29, on Franklin Street as part of Last Thursdays.

The local artists who created the designs are Lucero Ornelas and Vanessa Clark.

The two artists were selected to create designs that feature the Downtown Arts District. In addition, the campaign features a mural, “I Heart the Arts District”, created and painted by local artist Tino Ortega. The mural is located on a wall on Santa Fe Street across from the El Paso Museum of Art.



The artist-led campaign is funded through the Texas Commission on the Arts Cultural Districts Program.

About the Artists

Vanessa Clark is a painter and graphic artist born and raised in El Paso. She is influenced by nature and the mixed culture along the U.S./Mexico border.

Lucero Ornelas is a visual artist and graphic designer born in El Paso and raised in Ciudad Juarez. She is inspired by the culture and lifestyles along the U.S./Mexico border.



