EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council revisited the controversial issue of possibly regulating short-term rentals such as Airbnbs during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The City Council decided not to regulate these short-term housing rental units, at least not yet.

Instead, the council passed a motion for the interim city manager to monitor all complaints or community issues that arise from this issue in the next year.

After that, the City Council will revisit the issue and see if any regulations are needed.

During public comment, residents in Kern Place near UTEP and in Downtown said they want to make sure their neighborhoods are preserved.

A presentation shown to the City Council shows that short-term rentals make up 0.5 percent of El Paso’s housing supply.