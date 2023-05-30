EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sun Metro is resuming regular service for the El Paso Streetcar program, starting Wednesday, May 31, after being shut down in early May as the City responded to an influx of migrants.

The Streetcar system route travels across 4.8 miles on two loops servicing El Paso’s Downtown and Uptown. Regular hours are as follows:

Wednesday through Saturday

3 to 10 p.m.

Sunday

Noon to 6 p.m.

No service Monday and Tuesday

Streetcar rides are free, and all cars are equipped with ADA accessibility and modern amenities such as free WIFI, air conditioning, and bike racks.

To learn more about the El Paso Streetcar visit sunmetro.net/streetcar, call (915) 212-3333, or follow the Streetcar’s social media @elpasostreetcar on Facebook and Instagram.