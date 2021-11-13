City to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at Paso Del Norte port of entry pop-up clinic

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is providing a free walk-up COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site Saturday, November 13, at the plaza between El Paso St and Santa Fe St at the base of the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

The site will be providing vaccines from 11 am to 3 pm.

Individuals five years and older can get a free COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is needed.

“The city of El Paso is committed to ensuring the region has access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Angela Mora, Department of Public Health director. “Now that children are able to receive the vaccine it is important that parents have convenient and adequate access to be able to get their children and themselves vaccinated.”

For more information about vaccination sites and locations, visit EPCovidVaccine.com.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.