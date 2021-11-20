City to offer free downtown parking, streetcar rides for Winterfest, Nov. 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso streetcar will be offering free transportation at extended hours on Saturday to help the public more easily access the Scherr Legate Celebration of Lights downtown.

The streetcar will be running from 12 pm to 11 pm. For more access to ride the streetcar to the Winterfest holiday festivities downtown, the city is waiving parking meter fares and offering free parking all day at select locations, including:

Glory Road Transit Center, 100 Glory Rd

All parking meters located in uptown, north of downtown and I-10

Fares for parking meteres downtown will not be waved for the festivities

Streetcar Route Notice

The streetcar’s upper loop will not be affected by the holidat festivities including the parade route

The streetcar’s lower loop will be suspended temporarily Saturday to accomodate the parade and will be reactivated as soon as it is safe to do so following the parade.

To track the streetcar, Sun Metro has a new app, “Ride Sun Metro”, which provides information about the streetcar’s routes.

The app is available for both Android and iOS systems.

Face coverings on the streetcar will be required due to federal regulations.

To learn more about Winterfest, visit https://epwinterfest.com/.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.