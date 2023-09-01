EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso will be releasing a limited-edition library card during a special event Saturday, Sept. 2, the City announced.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. at the Chamizal Community Library, 2119 Cypress, and will be used to celebrate Library Card Signup Month, which is recognized during September.

“The new library card features a unique design that encapsulates the local spirit and

culture of El Paso,” according to the City’s news release. “The library card, along with the event, serves as a reminder for students of all ages that the most important school supply of all is a library card.”



“Public libraries play a fundamental role in fostering a love for reading and learning,”

said El Paso Public Libraries Director Norma Martinez. “The limited-edition library

card symbolizes our commitment to lifelong learning and discovery.”



Library cards are free to City of El Paso residents. El Paso County residents can pay

$25 for 6 months or $50 for a full year of library service. To get a library card,

residents need to show a government-issued photo ID with a current address.

Residents who have recently moved to El Paso can use alternate forms of ID such

as a utility bill along with a photo ID.



For more information, visit the El Paso Public Libraries at www.elpasolibrary.org.