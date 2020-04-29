City to host virtual Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is hosting a virtual Dia de los Ninos, Dia de los Libros celebration Thursday.

A tradition that began 24 years ago in hopes of joining communities across the county to honor and recognize children, now going virtual.

The celebration will be held through a Facebook Live on April 30 starting at 11 a.m.

According to a release, several City Departments will present fun online activities and programs for children to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their home.

The Public Library, Parks and Recreation, Museums and Cultural Affairs, Animals Services, and the El Paso Zoo will present a variety of virtual activities such as story time for kids, musical performances, cooking demonstrations, tutorials, contests, and more.

A schedule of programs, including times, will be posted on the library’s Facebook page (@Elpasopubliclibrary). To participate from home, families can visit the El Paso Public Library Facebook page anytime starting at 11 a.m.

According to a release, as part of the celebration, the Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up with the Children’s Kingdom to distribute books as part of the meal distribution system.

Books, along with a meal, will be distributed by curbside pick-up at the following sites: