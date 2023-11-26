EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is having a ribbon-cutting for its newest park on Monday, Nov. 27.
The City will unveil a nearly $200,000 investment that created Marina Rios Park at Clark Drive and Cleveland Avenue in the San Juan neighborhood of South-Central El Paso.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The park was created through a public-private partnership with Marathon Petroleum.
The project scope consisted of:
- Demolition, removal and off-site disposal of concrete sidewalk
- Removal and disposal of unclassified and unsuitable material
- Construction and installation of a new concrete sidewalk, new concrete mow strip curb, and installation of a new park monument
- Installation of an irrigation system
- Installation of landscape rock, installation of trees and vegetation, and placement of geotextile fabric and rock mulch