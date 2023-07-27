EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the E.L. Williams Park Canopy Project ay 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at 752 Lafayette Dr.

Two metal canopies were installed above the bleachers on the south fields of the park offering more shade to visitors and spectators, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The city says the project was funded through the Neighborhood Improvements Program (NIP) through the City of El Paso’s Community and Human Development Department.

The NIP provides the opportunity for Recognized Neighborhood Associations and Civic Association to request small-scale permanent physical improvement projects to enhance the quality of life in the neighborhoods.

The 2012 Quality of Life Bond included $10 million for physical improvement projects under the NIP, according to the city.

Applications are available every two years with a minimum of $250,000 available per round.