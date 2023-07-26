EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso International Airport (ELP) is announcing the launch of the Terminal Ceiling and Lighting project at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at the airport.

The project consists of a terminal improvement initiative designed to enhance the passenger experience and promote energy efficient, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

ELP secured $5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Airport Terminals Program to fund the project.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration received more than 650 applications from 532 airports for terminal projects. ELP was one of 85 airports selected to receive funding in this first round of grants.

Planned improvements include the replacement of old fluorescent lights with energy-efficient LEDs, which is expected to result in a 20% reduction in lighting electricity costs.

Another improvement is the replacement of ceiling tiles to give the terminal a fresh look, and new seating will be installed throughout the airport to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

“ELP has received nearly $60 million in federal grants in the past year, allowing us to improve airport infrastructure to provide our passengers and visitors with an enhanced experience,” El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez said. “Our successful strategy of having shovel-ready projects has been instrumental in increasing our funding opportunities. We are excited to start this project so that the community can experience the benefits of the federal funding first-hand.”