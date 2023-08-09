EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Capital Improvement Department will host a community meeting to discuss the Sean Haggerty Drive Extension project at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Sun Metro Northgate Transfer Center (Metro 31) Community Room.

The improvements will provide a vital and much needed roadway extension for Sean Haggerty Dr. between Nathan Bay Dr. to Dyer St., according to a news release sent by the City of El Paso.

The city says the project includes the construction of a new 4-lane bridge, roadway approaches, pedestrian/bicycle accommodations, aesthetic lighting, illumination, a canopy bridge structure and drainage structures.

The meeting will be conducted in an open-house format. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and accept community input regarding the project.

In addition, the project is part of the City of El Paso’s commitment to enhance El Paso’s regional comprehensive transportation system.