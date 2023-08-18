EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) will announce the title sponsor for the 16th annual Chalk the Block festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Union Plaza Park located at 117 Anthony St.

The sponsorship announcement will be made during the Downtown Art and Farmers Market, which operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The festival’s organizers will also unveil the new logo for the 16th anniversary.

This year, the festival will take place from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 15 in the Downtown Arts District.

The family-friendly festival will include a juried sidewalk competition, temporary art installations, performances, a live music stage, local art and food vendors, and free art activities at the El Paso Museum of Art, History and Archaeology, according to the city.

In addition, special City of El Paso 150th Anniversary activities will be taking place throughout the weekend-long festival.