EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin administering the Pfizer booster to children 5 years and older beginning today, Monday, May 23, at the COVID-19 Clinics, with appointment or walk-up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The CDC now recommends that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination series.

In addition, the CDC has strengthened its recommendation that those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least 4 months after their first.

“This is another positive step in our battle against the COVID-19 virus to protect our children and the entire community. We look forward to providing additional protection to more members of our community, with this approval,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid long wait times. Parents can schedule an appointment at EPCovidVaccine.com or walk up to any of the COVID-19 clinics to get their child the free COVID-19 vaccine or recommended booster.

Officials advise that parental or guardian consent is required for the vaccination of minors.

The following City COVID-19 Vaccination Sites are in operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9341 Alameda

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 7380 Remcon

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 220 S. Stanton

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, 9566 Railroad

For additional information about vaccination site and location, visit www.EPCovidVaccine.com. For more COVID-19 information, visit EPStrong.org.