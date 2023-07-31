EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council is taking its first step toward approving what city leaders are calling a “no-new-revenue tax rate.”

According to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso, that “means the City is proposing to not increase property taxes for the Fiscal Year 2024, while still meeting the needs of the community.”

Interim City Manager Cary Westin and Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas presented a preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2024 with the certified property tax roll and the proposed no-new-revenue tax rate Monday, July 31.

“As I stated early on, I supported a no-new-revenue tax rate, and I believed the City Council and the City team could find the necessary efficiencies to achieve this goal while still addressing the needs of our community,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said in the news release. “Col. Westin and his team have done a great job of addressing the community’s priorities, listening to the City Council’s concerns and understanding that we must be fiscally prudent and innovative in our approach.”

“This fiscal year we achieved a $37.6 million budget surplus that we will use to invest in our community without having to issue more debt,” Westin said. “The City will use the current fiscal year’s surplus to pay off the entire remaining principal for Transportation Reinvestment Zone (TRZ) #2, which will save the City $20 million in interest costs and provide $8 million of additional annual reoccurring revenue for our general fund for this upcoming fiscal year and future years.”

Westin said this year’s proposed No-New-Revenue tax rate budget will:

Increase the number of police officers and firefighters through multiple training academies (three police academies and two fire academies)

Retain existing police officers and firefighters through competitive compensation

Allocate funds for facility improvements and repairs.

Earmark funds to replace vehicle and heavy machinery equipment

Fund the opening of new facilities through the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond program

Add an additional $6.4 million in annual pay-go funding for street resurfacing projects (Providing an annual total of $16.4 million)

Continue the City’s commitment to providing exceptional recreational and cultural opportunities through investments in new amenities including: La Nube (Children’s Museum) Mexican American Cultural Center Penguin exhibit at the Zoo

Invests in the retention and recruitment of the City workforce, by: Raising the entry wage from $12.11 to $13.11 (per hour) by September 2023 Increasing funding for the Tuition Assistance Program Absorbing healthcare cost increases for civilian employees for the fifth consecutive year



Additional important budget dates to note: