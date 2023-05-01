EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two shelter facilities at vacant El Paso ISD middle schools are ready to receive migrants that are expected to come in larger numbers when Title 42 expires on May 11.

Bassett Middle and Morehead Middle schools were previously used as migrant sheltering facilities when they opened in December of last year.

City officials said during the press conference on Sunday that the shelters were not broken down since and will be used for this expected surge.

As we see with hundreds of migrants camping by Sacred Heart Church and the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, these shelters are already at capacity.

The difference between churches and NGOs as opposed to city-ran shelters is that the latter are federally funded and can only be used for migrants that have been processed and are petitioning for asylum.

Mayor Oscar Leeser explained they could lose the funds if they utilize them for undocumented migrants. However they are instructing the Red Cross to assist local NGOs and churches.