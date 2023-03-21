EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is seeking volunteers to serve on the Mobility Advisory Committee.

As part of El Paso’s Complete Streets policy, the committee is charged with helping to improve the safety, health and quality of El Paso streets.

The committee will consist of different stakeholders, representatives from the public and different industry and policy sectors within El Paso. The Complete Streets approach is investing in underserved, underrepresented communities and will prioritize members of the community who use public transport, according to the City of El Paso.

The term for the committee is expected to last two years.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee may apply online at www.Elev8EP.com/Mobility/CompleteStreets.

Applications can be picked up at 218 N. Campbell, 2nd Floor.

Applications will be taken through April 21.