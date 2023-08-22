El Paso, Texas (KTSM)– Summer is winding down and everyone is dreaming of cooler fall temperatures.

And with that seasonal change come a couple of popular fall festivals put on by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) — Chalk the Block and Dia de Los Muertos.

Chalk the Block returns to the Downtown Arts District Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct.15. The Dia de Los Muertos Parade returns Saturday, Oct. 28.

The application period for artists, vendors and food trucks for Chalk the Block and parade participants and vendors for the Dia de Los Muertos Parade is now open. Interested parties must fill out an application and adhere to the guidelines.

Chalk the Block Applications

Artists for the Chalk Art competition, artisan vendors, and food truck vendors can fill out an application online at www.ChalkTheBlock.com/Get-Involved.

For more information on Chalk the Block, visit www.ChalkTheBlock.com.

Dia de Los Muertos Parade Applications

Organizations, businesses, and schools that are interested in being part of the parade can fill out an application online at https://tinyurl.com/34YBATFF.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 9 for both events.

For more information on Dia de Los Muertos, visit www.EPMA.Art.