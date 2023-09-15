EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health and the Fire Department are teaming up to offer a free flu vaccine drive-thru event later this month at the El Paso Zoo.

The event will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the El Paso Zoo, 4001 E. Paisano Dr.

The event is free and community members 6 months and older can get a flu shot with no appointment or insurance.

“Every year during the fall and winter seasons, many El Pasoans become ill with respiratory diseases and the flu is one of those viruses that can cause severe complications requiring hospitalization and in some cases death,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, city/county health authority. “The flu vaccine can save lives by providing protection against those complications, thus preventing hospitalization and death. It is extremely important that everyone get their flu shot annually before the flu season.”

For more information about the Flu vaccine, visit BePOWERflu.com.