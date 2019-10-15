City Rep. Sam Morgan slapped wife, had gun in waistband, court documents say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The arrest affidavit of Northeast city Rep. Sam Morgan gives details on the alleged assault reveal that Morgan allegedly was drinking and armed at the time of his arrest.

Police were originally called to Morgan’s house at about midnight on Oct. 4 for a verbal argument, which was upgraded to an “aggravated family violence” call, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived, both Morgan and his wife were inside and upstairs bedroom that was closed, the affidavit said.

“After several attempts at asking the defendant and the complainant to step out of the bedroom, the complainant exited the bedroom and spoke to officers outside the residence,” the affidavit said.

Morgan’s wife said the city representative had been drinking an “unknown” alcoholic beverage, got angry and hit her in the face with an open hand, the affidavit said.

“While attempting to get (Morgan) to exit the bedroom, officers heard the racking of an unknown type of firearm,” the affidavit said. “The defendant then opened the bedroom door and remained at the door in a bladed position, only exposing his left side.”

Morgan eventually exited the room with a gun in his waistband and he was arrested by officers, the affidavit said.